Meghan Markle's Suits father Wendell Pierce arrives in London ahead of royal baby's arrival

Suits actor Wendell Pierce has shared his excitement over the royal baby. The 55-year-old, who starred as the Duchess of Sussex's on-screen father Robert Zane in the hit legal drama, took to Twitter to reveal how lucky he feels to be in London ahead of the baby's arrival. "It's great to be living and working in London while the excitement builds around the Duchess of Sussex soon giving birth to her first child," he tweeted. "Meghan I'm very happy for you. Blessings."

Wendell Pierce starred alongside Meghan in Suits

Fans of Suits immediately took to the social media site to post comments, with one saying: "Zane family sticks together." Another said: "All the best the Zane family." A third post read: "It doesn't get much cooler than this. I hope you get to see the Sussex family while you're there." Wendell formed a close bond with Meghan when he played her character's father in the American show before she quit ahead of her May wedding to Prince Harry.

After Meghan's departure, Wendell opened up to reporter at the premiere of his latest TV show, Jack Ryan, about their friendship. "You work with someone for years and then their journey comes to an end, but she is so fantastically happy and I'm happy for her," he said in September. "I remember the last moment I had with her on set, I told her no matter what happens know that you have friends that care about you. I can see that you are truly happy and I wish nothing but the best for you." The star added: "So while she's missed we are happy for her, because to be a newlywed and have the life that she has is great."

Meanwhile, HELLO! confirmed last week that the royal couple have left Kensington Palace and have moved into their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. With just days to go before Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, it's certainly a busy period for the royal couple. The 37-year-old Duchess is expected to give birth later this month, although Meghan has previously revealed that she is due at the end of April or the beginning of May. They will be able to enjoy a quieter life away from the cameras in their new home, while learning to adjust to parenthood.

