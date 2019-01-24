Meghan Markle's show Suits is coming to an end one year after she left to marry Prince Harry Sad news for Suit fans!

Suits, which originally starred the Duchess of Sussex, is coming to an end, it has been confirmed. News of the axe comes a year after Meghan left the hit legal series to marry Prince Harry. Suits creator Aaron Korsh released a heartfelt statement, which read: "Though I know it isn't true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer's very first-hour long script. These days that's a common thing, but forty-seven years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it.

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

"Nobody except the people at USA and UCP. First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom Suits would never have gotten made," he noted, adding: "I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years. And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew – thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, Suits would be nothing."

Suits, which stars Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty, continued following the departures of both Meghan and Patrick J Adams, who played Mike Ross. The eighth series, which has just returned to Netflix for the second part, introduced Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl to the cast.

"And last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the ‘Suits’ family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks," the writer continued. "Thank you for always speaking your mind. Without you, I might start to think I’m getting the hang of this writing thing. And once that happens, nobody wins. I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes." He concluded: "Finally, to my wife Kate and my children Cooper and Lucy. Thank you for enduring countless late nights and times away, for me to get to live my dream. I love you. Love, Aaron."

Speaking about leaving the legal drama after her engagement, Meghan said in 2017: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

