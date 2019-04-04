Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially move into new home in Windsor Just before the royal baby's birth!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially left Kensington Palace and have moved into their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, HELLO! can confirm. With just days to go before Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, it's certainly a busy period for the royal couple. The 37-year-old Duchess is expected to give birth later this month, although Meghan has previously revealed that she is due at the end of April or the beginning of May. They will be able to enjoy a quieter life away from the cameras in their new home, while learning to adjust to parenthood.

An exterior view of Frogmore Cottage

Royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for Princess Diana until her death, used to live near Frogmore Cottage in staff quarters and previously told HELLO!: "It's much more private than Kensington Palace. The Queen would put on her wellies and walk her dogs in Home Park. Harry and Meghan can walk their dogs, go anywhere in the park freely."

Harry and Meghan's new home is based in Home Park, Windsor

Darren added: "There's a nine-hole golf course in the grounds of the Home Park, ten minutes away from Frogmore Cottage. There's the Mulberry Walk with the mulberry trees, the chefs used to go and pick mulberries to make mulberry gin for Prince Philip. There's also a small farm there, the Prince Consort Farm, where I think they still keep a herd of Jersey cows, which were a gift to the Queen. There's the Old Windsor Dairy which used to provide all the milk. We used to get fresh milk from the farm delivered to us every morning at 9 o'clock."

Harry and Meghan's new home has undergone complete renovation and refurbishment ahead of the baby's arrival. The nursery is said to have "natural and grey" tones, German newspaper Braunschweiger Zeitung has reported, while the couple have also allegedly had a £50,000 green energy unit installed in their eco-friendly house. Harry and Meghan are also said to have hired Soho House's interior designer Vicky Charles to transform the property.

Harry, meanwhile, will continue to travel to London where his office is based while Meghan is on maternity leave. In March, the palace announced that the Sussexes and the Cambridges would be diving their households and that Harry and Meghan's new office would be based in Buckingham Palace, rather than Kensington Palace. The divide was made official in early April when a new Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, was created especially for the couple.

