Who is Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky? Such a gorgeous couple

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth is top of the lust-list for many Marvel film fans, but we're sorry to inform you that the Hollywood star is already taken. Chris - who has also starred in Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghostbusters and Star Trek - is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. As the star joins Paul Rudd, Kit Harrington and Julianne Moore on Graham Norton's couch this week, we thought we'd do a little digging and find out everything we need to know about the woman who stole Thor's heart.

Who is Chris Hemsworth married to?

Chris and Elsa in 2012

Chris is married to Elsa Pataky, who is a Spanish model, actress and producer. She studied journalism and acting at Universidad CEU San Pablo, and she can speak an impressive five languages. Early in her career, she was part of the Madrid Theatre Company, before landing her first TV role on Al Salir de Clase. She has since starred in films such as Fast & Furious 6 and 7, Snakes on a Plane and Giallo. Elsa is also an incredibly successful model and has graced the front covers of many international magazines including Cosmopolitan, Glamour, HELLO!'s Spanish sister publication HOLA! and Women's Health. In November 2017, Elsa led People With Money’s annual list of the "100 highest paid models", with a record earnings of over $75M (which converts to around £57,345,000.00) for the year.

How did Chris Hemsworth meet his wife?

Elsa and Chris met through their mutual representatives in early 2010. They then married in an Indonesian ceremony three months later in December. Speaking to Elle about the time they met, Chris said: "There was no light-bulb moment. From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with."

What is Chris Hemsworth's wife's age?

Elsa is seven years older than Chris and she turns 43 in 2019.

What are Chris Hemsworth's kids' age and names?

This gorgeous couple have three beautiful children together. They welcomed their first daughter India into the world in 2012, then Elsa gave birth to twins Sasha and Tristan in 2014. The family live together in Byron Bay, Australia. Talking about how being a dad keeps him grounded, Chris said: "It's certainly kept my feet planted firmly on the ground — I've been able to bypass a whole lot of garbage [and] traps that I could have fallen into."

