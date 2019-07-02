Chris Hemsworth shares sneak peek inside his £11million family home The Thor star bought the mansion in 2014

Chris Hemsworth has given his fans a first look inside his amazing family home, after decorating one of the rooms with a huge mural. The Avengers actor and his wife Elsa Pataky bought their £11million mansion in Byron Bay, Australia, in 2014 and have spent the last three years renovating it – but it appears to finally be nearing completion.

The father-of-three said he had hired one of his favourite artists to decorate one of the rooms, and shared several photos of the decorating process, and the finished result, on Instagram. The work was carried out by painter and surfer Otis Hope Carey, and has a special meaning behind its rippled design.

Chris Hemsworth shared a peek inside his house on Instagram

"Had a big empty wall that needed some love and was beyond thankful to have one of my favourite artists @otishopecarey help out! Darrundang Gaagal (Thanking The Ocean). Artist Otis Hope Carey, painted this mural which focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people, weaved together with traditional forms in thanks to their totemic spiritual emblem 'GAAGAL' (Ocean)," Chris explained.

He continued: "Long shifting black lines ripple across the wall demonstrating the power and energy emanating from dancing feet stomping into the ground. Blue circular line work is painted over the top throughout the composition in reference to the Ocean in an act of thanks for its healing powers and all that is received from it."

Chris lives in Byron Bay with Elsa Pataky and their children

Chris and his wife bought their property in 2014 for £4million and began renovation work at the end of 2016. The home boasts its own swimming pool and sun deck, eight bedrooms, and a games room, with panoramic sea views. The latest addition to the house won approval from Chris' brother Luke, who commented: "Wow. Truly epic, can't wait to see it in person." We can't wait to see more!

