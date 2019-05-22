Elton John's jilted fiancée reveals she would love to see the singer again following years of heartache The couple dated for two years in the seventies

Elton John's ex-fiancée has opened up about her heartache after being jilted by the then-rising star just weeks before their wedding. Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Linda Hannon revealed that she would love to see the singer again despite the heartache. "I am very happy for him," she shared. "I never believed he would become the superstar that he is. I would like to hear from him. I don't know what I would say to him. But I would like to see him." In the refreshingly humble interview, she added: "There's no resentment, and there's certainly no bitterness. It would be a joyous meeting if we did meet, I'm sure."

Linda Hannon appeared on GMB via video link

The musician - who was still known as Reg Dwight then - was just months away from stardom with his first big hit, 1970 track Your Song. Linda, now 75, said that all the arrangements had been made for their wedding - including the cake - when Elton called off the big day. "We were together for almost two years," she explained. "I was in love and I think he was too. The relationship was going smooth. Everything was going very quickly. I went off to the antique shop and got my ring because he had no money. His mother had ordered the wedding cake - and its true what the song says, he came back at 4am and tells me it's all over. And that was the last time I ever saw him."

Elton was reportedly convinced to end things with Linda on his stag do by pals Bernie and Long John Baldry. This period in Elton's life is believed to inspire his song, Someone Saved My Life Tonight. When probed further, Linda - who now lives in Dallas - confessed she was still heartbroken. "Yes, I was kind of devastated because we planned so much for the wedding and then all of a sudden he says 'sorry, it's all over,'" she revealed. On the topic of not being featured in Elton's new biopic, Rocketman, Linda said: "Sometimes I wonder if he has forgotten about me. I was disappointed not to be in the movie."

Elton, now 72, went on to marry German sound engineer Renate Blauel on Valentine's Day 1984. They divorced four years later in 1988 when the British singer came out as gay. He is now happily married to David Furnish, the couple are proud parents to two sons - Zachary, eight, and six-year-old Elijah.

