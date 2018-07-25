Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding meant so much to Elton John The legendary singer performed at the wedding reception

Sir Elton John has opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "wonderful" wedding. The 71-year-old, who attended and later performed at the lunchtime reception on 19 May in Windsor, revealed that the union was a historic moment for the British royal family. "It was very, very wonderful to be there," he told CNN. "To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher - it felt like a party, and it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day

The legendary singer was famously a close friend of Harry's mother, Princess Diana. He was specially picked by the royal to perform three songs for the newlyweds at the reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle's St. George's Hall. He added: "To be at the first multiracial royal wedding in Britain - amazing." Elaborating on his comments further, the star continued: "Oh absolutely. Are you kidding me? Yes, of course. You go back and watch The Crown and things like that, and in the 1950s Princess Margaret wasn't allowed to get married (to Group Captain Peter Townsend) because he was divorced. Look how far we have come in that respect."

MORE: Sir Elton John recalls moment Prince Harry told him 'I'm in love'

Elton John has revealed new details about the royal wedding

On Tuesday, Elton and Harry were reunited as they continued to highlight the fight against the HIV virus at the Aids 2018 summit in Amsterdam. Together, the good friends have launched the billion-dollar MenStar Coalition, which is aimed at targeting HIV infections in men. Speaking about Princess Diana's legacy on combatting AIDS, Elton confessed: "I think she would be delighted. I think she would have made a huge difference if she'd been still alive and I think we’d probably have come a lot further as well."

MORE: Prince Harry reunites with Sir Elton John to highlight fight against HIV

Loading the player...

He added: "She had the ability to charm anyone, Trump, the guy from North Korea, you name it… She's the one. Prince Harry has inherited his mother's ability to do that which is an amazing asset we have now as he is incredibly passionate about AIDS." For the past few years, Harry has been a committed HIV/Aids campaigner, raising awareness about the disease and even being publicly tested for the virus a number of times. His charity Sentebale focuses on supporting HIV positive young people in the African nations of Lesotho and Botswana.