Romeo Beckham celebrates his 16th birthday with godfather Elton John

With David Furnish and Elton John as your godparents, your birthday celebrations are guaranteed to be fabulous! And lucky Romeo Beckham – who turns 16 next month – was treated to an early birthday meal with the famous couple and his family during their holiday in the South of France. The group went out for dinner to a fancy restaurant on Wednesday night, where Romeo was presented with a show-stopper of a birthday cake complete with a giant sparkler as he was serenaded by a group of waiters. Proud mum Victoria Beckham shared a video from their evening on Instagram, which showed Romeo beaming as everyone sang happy birthday to him, while Elton tapped on the table, and his dad David sang along smiling.

Romeo Beckham celebrated his birthday with his famous family and godparents in France

The Beckham family have been in France since the beginning of the week, and have been spending most of their time with Elton and David and their two children Elijah and Zachary. Elton was among the group to share a photo of them together, and took to Instagram to post a picture of of himself with David and Victoria on a boat ride. "Winding down my summer with these lovely people," he captioned the photo. In the picture, Victoria looked as stylish as ever dressed in a white slip maxi dress, while David looked handsome in a blue shirt, white linen trousers and a trilby. Adding a touch of colour to the photo, Elton opted for a tropical print shirt with shorts and trainers for their day out at sea.

Now that's what you call a birthday cake!

David and Victoria are incredibly sociable, and as well as spending time with each other and their four children over the summer holidays, they have also been making sure to see their friends too. Last week, the Beckham family were reunited with their good pals Gordon and Tana Ramsay, and their four children, to celebrate Tana's birthday in the Cotsworlds. They have also been away to Bali and LA over the summer.

