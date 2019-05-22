Louise Redknapp shares heartbreaking message about love: 'Remember when we had it all' Is Louise talking about ex-husband Jamie?

Louise Redknapp has shared a cryptic message on Instagram about the heartbreaking realities of falling out of love. The former Strictly Come Dancing star – who parted ways with former husband Jamie Redknapp almost two years ago – put her heart on her sleeve as she shared what appeared to be lyrics from her upcoming single, Small Talk.

Louise and Jamie split in 2017

The post read: "We used to be in love, we used to be inseparable, now it's a little awkward… it's like we've never met before. It's almost like we're strangers remember when we had it all, we used to dream big, but now it's just… small talk." Louise captioned the image with just the date, "24.05.19".

Is Louise talking about Jamie?

Fans of the singer were quick to comment on the sincere lyrics, with many agreeing that they can relate to Louise's heartbreak over the dissolution of her marriage. One fan commented: "I am going through a divorce at the moment and these words are so so true....We need to keep our chins up and keep going." Another said: "Big hugs louise xx you are truly beautiful inside and out. I may seem real hard right now. But it will get easier. A broken heart is the worst pain ever.. but it does get easier."

Louise and Jamie filed for divorce in 2017, a year after Louise appeared on Strictly. The former couple, who were married for 19 years, are parents to two sons, Charley, 14, and Beau, 10. Since the split and her sensational appearance on Strictly, Louise has gone on to land various new ventures including a role in Dolly Parton's iconic musical, 9 to 5 and revive her pop career.

While Jamie will always be in Louise' life thanks to their children, one person she doesn't speak to anymore is her former Strictly partner Kevin Clifton, with the pair even unfollowing each other on social media. She previously told The Sun: "I haven't spoken to him for a long time. Most probably since (9-5) started. Not since last year."

