Strictly star Janette Manrara gets hair transformation for husband Aljaz – and she looks great! Fans love this look on her!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Janette Manrara has been having a lovely few days on holiday in Slovenia with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, and during her time away she decided to make a big change to her appearance. In the most recent photos on her Instagram account, Janette is rocking a blunt fringe – and even revealed to one of her fans that she did so for her husband. After one user wrote: "FRINGE! Love it," she replied: "I did it only for Aljaz! Haha! He loves it!" Another fan commented: "Love your fringe," while Janette's Strictly co-star Faye Tozer added: "Gorgeous, and you got bangs!"

Strictly's Janette Manrara changed up her appearance for Aljaz

Janette also opened up about how her holiday did her the world of good after "an intense few months." She wrote: "What an amazing 4 days away in Slovenia! @aljazskorjanec sorted our trip & it was perfect! (I really am a lucky lady) We had travelled here a lot, but never had the chance to really enjoy all there is to offer here. This is exactly what we needed after an intense few months. As they say at @vila.planinka, we were able to "Unplug to recharge!" Cannot wait for our next #SlovenianAdventure!."

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are both returning to Strictly next year

As well as the Strictly tour at the beginning of the year, Janette and Aljaz have been keeping busy with their own show – Remembering the Movies, which saw them tour the UK. The pair are one of the many couples on the popular BBC One show, and have both been confirmed for the next series in September, much to the delight of their fans. While they are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, they have admitted that their busy schedule hasn't put them off thinking about plans to start a family. Appearing on Lorraine in February, Janette gave fans an update about having children in the future. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids." She added: "You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Aljaz and Janette opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

