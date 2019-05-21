Katie Piper not leaving hospital 'any time soon' after ignoring bad infection Get well soon!

Katie Piper has revealed that she is "not going home any time soon" after being hospitalised last week. The 35-year-old admitted she is still "feeling pretty rough" as she gave fans an update on her health woes following a third day spent in hospital after falling ill over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Katie explained how she was struggling being away from her children, who she had to check in with over Whatsapp. She said: "I’m still in hospital, obviously, and it’s day three. I had to try and do that thing where my eldest is going on a school trip and get her organised over WhatsApp. It’s a bit of a nightmare, wish I’d been there to sort her out."



Katie went on to show her gratitude to fans. She said: "I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has left comments and messages on my main grid. It’s really kind and really nice of you all to send get well soon messages. I’m feeling pretty rough - my markers (infection) are still quite high so I don’t think I’m going home anytime soon." She also praised the "fantastic" doctors and nurses who have been looking after her, adding that "we’re so lucky" to have the NHS. She said: "If we didn’t have this system, I don’t know what we’d do. So I’m in the best place to get better and hoping to be out by the end of the week."

Katie revealed on Sunday that she is in hospital after failing to spot how serious her symptoms were. The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a snap from her bed as she told her fans: "Ignored some symptoms because of being too busy and now I am in hospital with a bad infection!" Although it is not known exactly what cause the infection, Katie explained that she was being well looked after by NHS staff. "Moral of the story, always listen to your body," she added. "I am being looked after by some fantastic NHS nurses and doctors as always."

