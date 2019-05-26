Exclusive: Francesca Cumani reveals surprising detail about presenting horseracing Francesca is the face of ITV horseracing

Francesca Cumani, the face of ITV horseracing, has modelled exquisite headwear from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective in an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO!. While many may think she has a working wardrobe brimming with flamboyant hats, that's not the case, she tells HELLO!. "I don't get to wear extravagant hats when I'm presenting – they could scare the horses and there's always the danger they might take a nibble out of them," she tells HELLO!. The TV presenter, who is mum to three-year-old Harry, is looking forward to bringing us all the action from Royal Ascot, a highlight of the summer horseracing season and a favourite with the Queen.

Francesca Cumani will still be enjoying horseracing when she is 93 - just like the Queen

"Watching Her Majesty arrive in the gleaming carriages is such a spectacle and it makes me proud to be British. You can just see the glee and excitement on her face, especially when she has a winner," says Francesca. She doesn't hesitate to reply when asked if her own equestrian passion will last until the grand age of 93: "Absolutely. Once you've got the bug, it doesn’t really go away. Although I probably won’t be arriving at Ascot in a carriage." While her career is thriving, Francesca's personal life is on winning form, too. "I have a boyfriend," she smiles, though she keeps the details to herself.

