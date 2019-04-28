Exclusive: Ronnie Wood reveals how he and Keith Richards have been cheering up Mick Jagger following his heart surgery We love their friendship...

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has told how he and bandmate Keith Richards are helping cheer up the band’s frontman Mick Jagger as he recovers from heart surgery. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the well-loved rocker reveals: "Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith and (his wife) Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar." Adds Ronnie: "That cracked him up. We're all so pleased that he’s doing well."

Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards have been cheering up Mick Jagger

Since the legendary band postponed their nine-week No Filter world tour due to Mick’s surgery, Ronnie has been channelling his creative energy into painting five Picasso-inspired masterpieces, which pay tribute to the world famous rockers. And they've certainly brought a smile to Mick's face as he recovers. "He was amused and impressed!," Ronnie tells HELLO!, adding: "He is doing really well. I spoke to him yesterday and he’s feeling great."

