Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy date night in London after visiting new mum Meghan Markle and baby Archie The couple visited Meghan last weekend

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making the most of their time in London, and on Thursday the couple were spotted having dinner at Nobu restaurant with the singer's brothers Joe and Kevin.

Priyanka has been a supporting wife to Nick, who is currently promoting the new Jonas Brothers album around Europe. The trio have also recently announced that their new memoir, Blood, will be released later this year.

It hasn't all been work for the duo though, as Nick treated his wife Priyanka to an incredible night at the Royal Albert Hall to meet and watch Mariah Carey perform. And just days earlier, the couple headed over to Windsor to visit new mum Meghan Markle and finally meet baby Archie Harrison.

According to The Sun, they visited last weekend and gave baby Archie some adorable gifts from Tiffany's.

Despite Meghan not attending the actress' nuptials last year and the A-lister then missing out on her incredible New York baby shower, the pair are still close friends. When the Duke and Duchess announced the birth of their first son, Priyanka, 36, was one of the first to congratulate the couple in her Instagram stories.

The 36-year-old posted a screenshot of the official announcement and wrote alongside it: "Congratulations M & H," accompanied by a pink heart emoji.

Priyanka and Nick aren't the only friends to have visited Frogmore Cottage since the baby's arrival. Just last week, good friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney flew over accompanied by her daughter Ivy, five. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a few days with the new mum but also got to explore her new town, Windsor.

A few days after arriving they headed out to the town centre and visited the popular Daniel Department Store which has an impressive toy selection. Jessica shared a snap of her daughter exploring the toy aisles, captioning the post: "squirrel."