Jessica Mulroney and daughter Ivy go toy shopping in Windsor after meeting Archie Harrison Lots of presents!

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney is in Windsor! The Canadian stylist arrived on Wednesday accompanied by her five-year-old daughter Ivy and the duo wasted no time in heading out to explore Harry and Meghan's new town, Windsor. The mother-daughter duo headed out to the town centre and visited the popular Daniel Department Store which has an impressive toy selection. Jessica shared a snap of her daughter exploring the toy aisles, she captioned the post: "squirrel."

UK fans were quick to recognise the store, with one writing: "Daniel Department Store!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Jessica and Ivy will no doubt have already spent valuable time with new mum Meghan and baby Archie Harrison. The stylist's arrival comes just as Doria Ragland has returned back home to the US after spending nearly a month by her daughter's side.

Jessica, 39, was spotted at Toronto's Pearson International Airport earlier this week before boarding a flight to London with her five-year-old daughter in tow. Their flight came a few days after the mother-of-three hinted that she was heading to Windsor, telling her Instagram followers that she was taking Ivy on a "Mother/Daughter trip".

"Packing for our first Mother/Daughter trip and I'm screaming with excitement. Are matching shoes too much," she wrote in the caption at the time. Her followers immediately guessed that the mother-and-daughter duo were on their way to Prince Harry and Meghan's new home, Frogmore Cottage, to meet Archie. "I hope you're heading to London to meet Archie," said one fan, while another added: "I hope they are staying at Frogmore House!" Elsewhere, Jessica's husband Ben also took to his social media accounts to post a snap of the London Eye.

