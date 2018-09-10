Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just recreated Meghan's engagement pose and used same photographer Doesn't this photo look like Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement picture?

The photographer behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning engagement photographs, Alexi Lubomirski, took a portrait of the newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary show, and it looks just like the royal couple's own pictures. The Harry and Meghan-inspired photo shows a loved-up Priyanka sat on the floor and leaning into her fiancé while holding his hand, showcasing her stunning engagement ring. Sharing the photograph on his Instagram, Alexi wrote: "@nickjonas and @priyankachopra at @ralphlauren 50th anniversary show last night in #NYFW........ What an amazing honour to get to photograph all these amazing people in one night! Thank you Ralph and all the team!!! #RalphLauren #RL50 #nickjonas #priyankachopra."

Alexis ptogoraphed Priyanka and Nick

The Quantico star also shared an album of photos with Nick at the glamorous event, writing: "@ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #RL50 #aboutlastnight #spectacular." Nick and Priyanka confirmed their engagement back in August after weeks of speculation. Sharing identical photos, Nick wrote: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," while Priyanka wrote: "Taken. With all my heart and soul."

The couple announced their engagement in August

Meghan is likely to have sang Alexi's praises to Priyanka, as the pair are very close friends. Priyanka has previously spoken about their friendship, telling People: "I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is. You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn't matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that's what we're like." Speaking about first meeting the Duchess of Sussex, she continued: "We just became friends, like two girls would. I've always thought she was a super stylish girl. She's someone that I've always looked up to for her style. Always, before she got married. And I just think she's so well turned out always and she's so chic in what she wears."

