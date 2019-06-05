Lorraine Kelly announces exciting news - get all the details
We cannot wait to get our hands on this!
Lorraine Kelly has revealed she has penned a self-help book, called Shine – and it will be released in October! Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share the exciting news, the 59-year-old presenter gave fans the first glimpse of the book's cover. "Cannot tell you how excited I am to share the cover for my new book, Shine, out in October this year," she wrote in the caption. "I'm sharing my life lessons on how to make every day a little brighter! Preorder at @waterstones."
The TV host has drawn on her own experience of getting her "shine back" after struggling with anxiety and menopause. In a statement, Lorraine said: "Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out. To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days. I've suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I've found ways to get my shine back." She added: "I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier."
MORE: Lorraine Kelly discusses ageing gracefully
Last year, during a chat with Dr Hilary on her show, Lorraine admitted that she suffered anxiety due to her menopause. "I'm talking about now and again feeling anxious, overwhelmed or a bit stressed but if you have a serious mental condition," she said. "Exercise can actually help, even with very difficult mental health problems. You take control a little bit for you and that's good." Talking about her fitness regime with her trainer Maxine, Lorraine added: "The class is amazing. There's a real 'we're all in this together'. Maxine is like an agony aunt at the end." She concluded: "Working out has helped me drop three dress sizes and changed my life in an important way."
READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals how she maintains her weight loss on holiday
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.