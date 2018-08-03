Lorraine Kelly reveals how she maintains her weight loss on holiday The TV presenter previously said exercise has changed her life

Lorraine Kelly hasn't let her dedicated fitness routine slip even when she's on holiday. The TV presenter, who recently credited exercise with changing her life "in an important way", hit the gym for a workout during her holiday in Spain, and shared the details of her workout with her Instagram followers.

"Great class today with Omar in sweltering Spanish heat!" Lorraine captioned a photo of herself and her friend with their Zumba instructor. Lorraine is a big fan of Zumba, and previously credited it for giving her a better waist than she had in her twenties. When a fan asked where she had worked out, Lorraine revealed she had visited Triple X gym in Fuengirola, located on the Costa del Sol.

Lorraine Kelly took a Zumba class on holiday in Spain

The 58-year-old recently confessed how much her fitness regime has helped transformed her life - and she has even dropped almost three dress sizes. "Like so many people, I found excuses not to commit to a regular exercise routine," she shared on her ITV show. "But after finding exercise I really enjoy, and going to Maxine's classes regularly, I feel better not only physically but mentally too."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly discusses ageing gracefully

She added: "We were talking last year about the menopause and how difficult that can be for everybody, I did get quite anxious… and it really helps with that. It's like I've had a spring clean in my head. It's like being re-set, it really is."

Lorraine says exercise has changed her life

During her chat with Dr Hilary, the chat show host also admitted that she suffered anxiety due to her menopause. "I'm talking about now and again feeling anxious, overwhelmed or a bit stressed but if you have a serious mental condition," she said. "Exercise can actually help, even with very difficult mental health problems. You take control a little bit for you and that's good."

RELATED: See more celebrity weight loss stories here

Talking about her exercise classes with her trainer Maxine, Lorraine added: "The class is amazing. There's a real 'we're all in this together'. Maxine is like an agony aunt at the end." She concluded: "Working out has helped me drop three dress sizes and changed my life in an important way."