Star Women Awards Ceremony 2019 - From Kate Silverton to Saira Khan What a special event!

Following the success of the Star Mum Awards in 2018, HELLO! once again recognised a handful of amazing women, both famous and non-famous, who inspire and empower others daily at the Star Women Awards ceremony which was held on Tuesday afternoon. The ceremony, sponsored by Childrensalon, was an opportunity to recognise and celebrate these incredible women who excel both within the media spotlight and outside of it.

The star-studded ceremony took place at Knightsbridge's 30 Pavilion Road in London and was hosted by newsreader and former Strictly Come Dancing star Kate Silverton. An abundance of celebrity guests, including Kimberley Walsh, Vogue Williams and Beverley Knight were also present and enjoyed a champagne reception in the stone hall and light lunch in the ballroom whilst admiring Grace and Thorn's spectacular centrepiece flowers.

The winners of the day were picked by a panel made up of six incredible women. Apart from hosting duties, Kate Silverton also had the tough task of whittling down hundreds of nominations to create a shortlist. Alongside her, to help make the tough decision, was The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Raising Awareness Award 2018 winner Hibo Wardere, HELLO! editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon, Loose Women panellist Saira Khan and TV presenter Vogue Williams.

The event, in association with leading British luxury childrenswear retailer Childrensalon, announced winners for seven awards, including the brand new #HelloToKindness award and the Star Mum award. Over 100 guests enjoyed the moving ceremony whilst being served a delicious lunch that ended with a rhubarb crumble tart, topped with rhubarb and white chocolate macaroons.

Winner of the Raising Awareness Award, Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden, was recognised for her work to educate others on Chron's Disease, something that has impacted the professional dancer since she was diagnosed at the age of 19.

The winners of both the #HelloToKindness and Star Mum awards were rewarded with a makeover courtesy of Blow Ltd. With Lanson champagne flowing throughout the ceremony, guests departed in high spirits clutching their Fab Fit Fun goody box as they left feeling inspired by these incredible women, with Kate Silverton emphasising the success of the event: "It's just been amazing, honoring these fabulous women".

