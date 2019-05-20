Star Women Awards 2019: Meet our amazing celebrity panel Only one month to go!

Entries are flooding in for HELLO!’s Star Women Awards, with hundreds of you already getting in touch with your nominations. Our awards, in association with online childrenswear boutique Childrensalon, shine a light on women who inspire and empower others every day. With the ceremony just a month away, there’s still time to nominate your heroines in two of our award categories – Star Mum and #HelloToKindness. If you know a supermum who deserves wider recognition, or someone who has done something extraordinarily kind or positive, nominate them now by visiting hellomagazine.com/starwomen - entries close at midnight on Monday 3 June.

Video: Everything you need to see from the Star Women Awards 2018

The winners will toast their success at a star-studded lunch on 25 June at 30 Pavilion Road in the heart of London’s fashionable Knightsbridge. All entry criteria, details, prizes and terms and conditions can also be found at hellomagazine.com/starwomen To honour these awards we have assembled a fabulous panel of celebrity judges (below) who will whittle down the entries to create a shortlist:

KATE SILVERTON

Broadcaster and journalist Kate is best known for presenting BBC News but she added a sparkly string to her bow last year when she took part in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, waltzing her way to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool before she and partner Aljaž Skorjanec were eliminated. Away from the newsroom, Kate, who is also host of HELLO!’s Star Women Awards, is mum to daughter Clemency, seven, and son Wilbur, four, her children with husband Mike Heron.

ROCHELLE HUMES

Once a member of S Club Juniors, Rochelle went on to have a string of hits with girl group The Saturdays. She now has her own radio show on Heart and is a presenter on TV shows including This Morning, on which she fills in for regular host Holly Willoughby, and Ninja Warrior UK. Her debut children’s book, The Mega Magic Hair Swap!, was published in February. Married to TV and radio host Marvin, they have daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two.

HIBO WARDERE

Mother-of-seven Hibo was born in Somalia but moved to the UK when she was 18. A strident campaigner against female genital mutilation (FGM), her memoir Cut: One Woman’s Fight Against FGM in Britain Today, was published in 2016. She currently educates police, social workers, healthcare professionals, teachers and children about FGM. "As long as FGM exists, I exist to fight it," she has said. Hibo won the Raising Awareness Award at last year’s Star Mum Awards.

ROSIE NIXON

HELLO!’s editor in chief Rosie was named Editor of the Year (Entertainment and Celebrity) by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2017. The author of two books – The Stylist, which is in development as a Hollywood movie, and Amber Green Takes Manhattan – she is working on her third. She is an ambassador for the charity SafeHands For Mothers. When not glued to online news sites or reading copy for the magazine, she can be found entertaining her two young children.

SAIRA KHAN

After finishing as the runner-up on the first series of BBC’s The Apprentice, Saira went on to make regular radio and TV appearances. Now a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, she also co-hosts a TalkRadio show and in March launched the podcast Living Your Best Life. She and her husband Steve Hyde are parents to Zac, 11, and Amara, eight. She documented her experiences of adopting her daughter in a BBC2 programme.

VOGUE WILLIAMS

It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for model, DJ and TV presenter Vogue. She tied the knot with TV personality Spencer Matthews last June, two months before the couple welcomed son Theodore. Their journey to parenthood was documented in the TV show Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too. Earlier this year Vogue launched her own tanning range, Bare by Vogue, and is currently training to be a jockey to compete in the Magnolia Cup charity race at Goodwood on 1 August.

Whether you have an amazing Star Mum or incredibly kind friend, or both, nominate them now to be in with a chance of winning the HELLO! Star Mum or #HelloToKindness award 2019. Click here and share their story.