Strictly's Kate Silverton to present HELLO!'s Star Women Awards - all the details The awards will take place on 25 June

Building on the success of our Star Mum Awards in 2018, HELLO! is proud and excited to announce our Star Women Awards – broadening last year's impactful and emotional initiative to shine a spotlight on women whose talents inspire and empower others daily.

On 25 June, in association with leading British luxury childrenswear retailer Childrensalon, we will be holding a glittering prize-giving ceremony at Knightsbridge's sumptuous 30 Pavilion Road in London. The afternoon will celebrate women, famous and not, who have achieved something extraordinary – such as by helping others or showing great compassion – and those whose talents are unsung and deserve recognition.

This exclusive event, where our sparkling array of guests will toast winners with Lanson champagne, also builds on our successful #HelloToKindness campaign, a huge social media movement this year that won support from royals and celebrities including Sarah, Duchess of York and the Beckhams. Our host will be newsreader and former Strictly Come Dancing star Kate Silverton, who was part of the 2017 panel of celebrity mums that picked our first Star Mums award winner.

"I am thrilled to have been asked to host HELLO!'s Star Women Awards," Kate says. "I had a brilliant time hosting the HELLO! Star Mum Awards last year. There was barely a dry eye in the room, we were so moved by the stories we heard.

"This builds on that, representing all that is good about sisterhood and friendship. These awards are set to highlight some exceptional women and I'm proud to be able to support them and celebrate them as Star Women." We also have some wonderful prizes on offer, while award winners will receive a makeover courtesy of Blow Ltd, the UK's leader in beauty services on demand, before the lunch. We'll have information about how to enter and vote in the coming weeks, both in your favourite magazine and at hellomagazine.com, so keep your eyes peeled for more.