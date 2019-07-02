Natasha Kaplinsky compares husband's dancing with Strictly's Brendan Cole The newsreader won the first series of Strictly Come Dancing

It's been nearly 15 years since Natasha Kaplinsky lifted the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitterball with her dance partner Brendan Cole. And while walked away from the competition with the trophy, the newsreader has revealed she hasn't been able to continue with the moves she learnt, adding that no partner will ever compare to professional Brendan when it comes to dance. ;"It's very different dancing with a drunken husband to a world class professional," she joked to Yahoo.

"So I do love dancing but it's never going to be the same," she added. "The opportunity to be literally whisked around a dancefloor with one of the best dancers in the world is really quite magical and once that spell is broken I don't think it can be recreated." The 46-year-old then continued: "So I love dancing, I find it a wonderful way to release tension and it's a great form of exercise, but I do not dance in the way that I used to sadly."

Natasha met her husband Justin Bower on a blind date in 2005, just one year after appearing on the BBC show. The couple married six months later and are now proud parents to two children Arlo, ten and Angelica, nine. At the time of her Strictly stint, both Natasha and Brendan were plagued by romance rumours, which then sparked the famous "Strictly Curse".

Brendan had split with long-time girlfriend and fellow professional Camilla Dallerup during the series. Last year, he broke his silence on the rumours during an interview with John Bishop, admitting: "You can't hide chemistry." But he added: "I didn’t have an affair. Camilla chose to leave. Once you do something, after that it's not an affair." Brendan and Camilla were together for eight years, and had recently got engaged when the first-ever series of Strictly aired. After their split, they were thought to remain friends, and did continue to dance together on the show as professional partners – though Camilla spoke out in 2015 about her heartbreak at the time.

