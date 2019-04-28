Brendan Cole pays the most beautiful tribute to his wife Zoe on her birthday So sweet!

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole paid a touching tribute to his wife Zoe Hobbs on Saturday in honour of her 37th birthday. He posted two photos to Instagram, the first a selfie of him and Zoe in a sunny garden, hugging and grinning, the second a photo of Zoe looking at the camera and giving a small smile.

The couple have two children

Underneath, his loving message reads: “Happy birthday to this most beautiful girl @thezoec! I love you plus one. Have the most amazing day of sunshine and loveliness. Your family love you. Xxx Faliz Cumpleaños baby.” He finished the tweet with the “blowing a kiss” emoji. His followers were quick to join in the birthday wishes, with one adding, “It’s a stunning photo of you both” and another commenting, “You deserve a beautiful day celebrating as a family.”

RELATED: Strictly's Brendan Cole and wife Zoe celebrate baby Dante's first birthday with adorable photo

The couple married in 2010 and their first child, daughter Aurelia, was born in 2012 (on Christmas Day, no less!) They celebrated their son Dante’s first birthday in March, when Zoe posted a snap showing the colourful cake she made for the occasion, which had a huge “1” on the top and was decorated with adorable miniature bunting.

Brendan and Zoe married in 2010

The two often share their love for their family and each other on Instagram. In June 2018, Brendan posted a photo of the pair sharing their first kiss as a married couple in honour of their eighth wedding anniversary and when the professional dancer took a solo trip to Italy in September, Zoe posted, “To my gorgeous husband and best friend of ten years @brendancoleinsta I miss you like crazy but so glad you are off on an adventure and gaining precious life experiences.”

READ MORE: Strictly's Brendan Cole heartbroken and in tears as he pays tribute to his home city

Brendan, who joined Strictly in the first series in 2004 and won that same year with his celebrity partner Natasha Kaplinsky, was axed from the show in 2018 and is unlikely to be invited back after he told the Daily Mail last year that Stacey Dooley’s win “made a mockery” of the competition. The presenter, who has been rumoured to be romantically linked with her dance partner Kevin Clifton, finished at the bottom of the leader board on the basis of judges’ scoring, but fans voted her to victory.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.