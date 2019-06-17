Brendan Cole shares Strictly Come Dancing photo for this special reason This is lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing was a massive part of Brendan Cole's life, and the pro remains one of the longest-running dancers from the show, having starred in it from the very first series up until his departure in 2017. And so on Sunday, fans adored the fact that he chose a photo from his time there to mark Father's Day. The 43-year-old took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of his father Eddie watching him dance as he stood in the audience cheering on his son. Brendan wrote: "A little post on Father's Day to remember my dad. One of the only photos of him I have and it's a screen grab from series one of Strictly."

Brendan Cole shared a photo of his dad watching him dance at Strictly Come Dancing

Fans were shocked at the beginning of 2018 when it was announced that Brendan had been axed from Strictly Come Dancing. The popular dancer revealed the news during an interview on Lorraine, and tearfully told host Lorraine Kelly that he hadn't been asked back for the next series. While Brendan was initially worried that he wouldn't get work again after leaving the show, he went on to have an incredible year, and was HELLO!'s Strictly columnist for the latest series, giving his expert opinion on the couple's dance routines. The star also told Good Morning Britain that the show will always be part of his life. He said: "Initially it was odd, as you'd expect. It was such a big part of my life. But I still feel like I had such a big part of the show for such a long time. You always feel like you'll be there in some way. But like anything, once that finishes and the next chapter – it's so exciting!"

Brendan and his wife Zoe

Brendan's personal life has been just as busy as well. In March, he and wife Zoe celebrated their baby boy Dante's first birthday. The proud parents – who also shared six-year-old daughter Aurelia – recently returned back to the UK after spending time at their second home in Majorca. During the family trip, Brendan shared lots of lovely photos from their time together.

There is no doubt that Brendan is a doting dad, and last year he spoke to HELLO! about his family life. The TV personality revealed that his little girl is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing, and that she loves to dance. He described her as a "lovely child" as well as a "mischief maker". "I like that, it shows character," he laughed. Brendan added of Dante: "He's at an amazing stage in his little life. I am pretty sure he's proud of himself when he does certain things, like standing on his little feet, you can see his face light up."

