Natasha Kaplinsky bravely opens up about returning to spot of terrifying boat explosion that almost killed her family The family returned to the Greek Island of Corfu

Natasha Kaplinsky bravely returned to the spot where a boat explosion left her daughter Angelica, nine, with facial burns last summer. The newsreader revealed that she wanted to "move on" from the trauma as a family, so returned to the exact location on the Greek Island of Corfu with her husband Justin Bower, Angelica and their son Arlo, ten, on the one-year anniversary that she almost lost her family. "We went back to the spot where it happened on a different boat, which we hired. Brave? Maybe. But I just thought that it was important for us, as a family, to conquer that fear and complete the journey that we didn't complete and that went so wrong on that first day. I wanted us to move on from it," the 46-year-old told the Daily Mirror.

Natasha and her husband Justin

Last month, Natasha shared a photo of her daughter on a boat, overlooking the spot where their accident occurred. She captioned it: "Facing our fears and completing the journey that went so wrong a year ago today." Earlier this year, Natasha appeared on Loose Women and opened up about the moment she saw her daughter Angelica's face, which had been badly burnt. She said: "There is nothing worse than being a mum and seeing your child injured and thinking about her wedding day and I just couldn't bear it." Natasha, her father and Angelica were stranded in the sea for 45 minutes before anyone found them, which the newsreader has said was a "blessing in a way because the scars were much less because we were in the water for such a long time."

What a terrifying ordeal!

Heartbreakingly, Natasha and her daughter both lost their eyebrows and eyelashes in the fire, but the doting mum made it a race with Angelica to see who could grow theirs back first. "Me and Angelica had a race about who could grow our eyebrows back first. We took the mirrors off the walls for three months," she said.

One year on and Natasha and her family feel "very grateful" to be alive, and the TV personality praised the support of her family and friends, as well as ENDR treatment for helping them through the horrific time. "We are all so grateful to be here and I have to tell you it reminds you how precious life is. We feel so lucky about all the love we have had, we have had a massive love bomb in our house," she said.

