Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcome their first child together - details

Gemma Atkinson has announced the birth of her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, a baby girl. The couple confirmed the exciting news on Instagram on Saturday, with the new mum sharing a photo of the definition of the word "family" on Instagram, and captioning it: "And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier. Shes incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past four days.Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie.... Let the next life chapter begin."

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka penned a similar message, sharing the last photo he took of himself and Gemma before she went into labour. He said: "Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn't be more proud of you!! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of gem and our baby. Back home now for family time."

The couple, who did not reveal the name of their daughter, first met when Gemma was a contestant on Strictly in 2017, for the fifteenth series, where the pair competed against each other for the glitterball. Their romance blossomed on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, with the couple confirming their relationship on Valentine's Day 2018.

The news of the birth comes shortly after Gemma took the decision to step down from her role on the Hits Radio Breakfast show because she will be in "no fit state" to handle the early mornings once she becomes a mother, but the radio presenter did share the news that she will be returning to the airwaves for a brand new drivetime show.

Speaking to HELLO! in an interview earlier this year, the former soap star Gemma spoke lovingly about her Spanish partner: "He's got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature," she shared. "Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn't need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It's nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you're happy."

The former Hollyoaks star announced her pregnancy in May, revealing the exciting news by sharing an adorable photo of her two dogs, Norman and Ollie on Instagram. Both the four-legged friends had signs round their necks that explained that they would become big brothers. The proud mum-to-be captioned the photo: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already"

