Ben Goldsmith posts heartbreaking tribute to daughter, 15, following tragic death The financier shared an emotional message on Twitter

Ben Goldsmith has broken his silence to post a heartbreaking tribute to his 15-year-old daughter Iris, following her tragic death earlier this week.

The financier and environmentalist shared a snap of his first daughter smiling at the camera and wrote alongside it: "Dear God, please can I have my beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back, please God. And if not, please take extra special care of her. I love her so so much and I’m so proud of her. It hurts me so much I can’t describe."

The 38-year-old and his family were left "completely devastated" by the death of Iris, who was killed in a quad bike accident on the family's farm in Somerset.

MORE NEWS: Why the Queen will be forced to interrupt her summer holidays

The teenager was the heiress to two of Britain's most powerful dynasties – the Goldsmith and the Rothschild families. She was the first-born child of millionaire financier Ben and his ex-wife Kate Emma Rothschild, who are believed to have a combined fortune of more than £300million.

Emergency services confirmed earlier this week that ambulances had been sent to Ben's home in the village of North Brewham on Monday afternoon. A family friend described Iris as "a complete firecracker – an absolute delight," telling the Daily Mail: "She was beautiful, charming, intelligent, wonderful company and absolutely the loveliest person you could meet. Ben and Kate are completely devastated. They are numb to the core and united in their grief."

Earlier in the week, Iris' aunt, Jemima Khan, took to social media to request privacy as they "are dealing with a devastating family tragedy".