Claire Foy excited about her royal box goody bag at Wimbledon - but what's INSIDE? Find out the contents of the exciting goody bag!

If landing a seat in the coveted Wimbledon Royal Box wasn't enough, Claire Foy seemed absolutely thrilled by the contents of her special goody bag! Every guest receives one of the bags filled with treats while watching the tennis from the special centre court spot, but have you ever wondered what's inside? Find out here!

Claire seemed very pleased with her goody bag

The contents of the bag, which is embossed with the Wimbledon logo and reads 'Royal Box 2019', are filled with beauty goodies aimed to keep you refreshed in the summery weather, including specially branded hand cream, sun lotion, refresher wipes, lip balm, a box of mints and an Evian face spray. And of course, keen tennis fans can keep the purple leather washbag for future outings! The Crown actress isn't the only person who was spotted to be enamoured with the set, as Dame Maggie Smith was also previously pictured clutching her freebie gift while enjoying the tennis.

Maggie has also been spotted with the gift

Unfortunately for us, not everyone can get their hands on a seat in the Royal Box (and therefore be treated to the gift), as the seats are reserved for friends and guests of Wimbledon. The official website reads: "British and overseas royal families, heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British Armed Forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of tennis and other walks of life". In total, there are 74 seats in the Royal Box, which are all dark green in colour and come with padding for extra comfort.

The Crown actress showed it to her friend

Other stars who have been invited to watch tennis from the Royal Box include David and Victoria Beckham, Ant McPartlin and Chris Hemsworth. Of course, the royal family including Prince William and Kate, the Queen and Meghan Markle, also regularly frequent the seats during the tournament. This year, Ed Sheeran was spotted rubbing shoulders with Prince Edward in the royal box, along with David Cameron and Damian Lewis.

