Ben Goldsmith's teenage daughter killed in tragic quad bike accident

Ben Goldsmith and his family have been left "completely devastated" by the death of his 15-year-old daughter, who has been killed in a quad bike accident on the family's farm in Somerset. The teenager was the heiress to two of Britain's most powerful dynasties – the Goldsmith and the Rothschild families. She was the first-born child of millionaire financier Ben and his ex-wife Kate Emma Rothschild, who are believed to have a combined fortune of more than £300million. Emergency services confirmed that ambulances had been sent to Ben's home in the village of North Brewham on Monday afternoon. A family friend described Iris as "a complete firecracker – an absolute delight", telling the Daily Mail: "She was beautiful, charming, intelligent, wonderful company and absolutely the loveliest person you could meet. Ben and Kate are completely devastated. They are number to the core and united in their grief."

Ben Goldsmith and his daughter Iris pictured together in 2017

Ben, 38, and 37-year-old Kate, heiress to the Rothschild banking empire, were married in 2003 but separated in 2012 when she started a relationship with US rapper Jay Electronica. The former couple are also parents to two sons, Frank, 13, and 11-year-old Isaac. Ben went on to marry catering company boss Jemima Jones, with whom he has two young children, Eliza and Arlo. Iris was also the niece of Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith and Jemima Khan, Ben's two siblings.

Iris was studying for her GCSEs at Wycombe Abbey boarding school at the time of her death. James Hooke, headmaster at her former school The Harrodian, paid tribute to the young teen, saying in a statement that the school was "united in its grief over the tragic and sad news of the passing of its former pupil Iris Goldsmith". He added: "She was a kind, gentle and caring student who adored her school and her friends, and was impeccably behaved. It is tragic that such a talented and vivacious child has been taken from us so young."

Locals has also expressed their shock and sympathy following the accident, with one saying: "The whole village has been affected by this, as you can imagine. Our hearts go out to her parents and family. It’s a very sensitive time."