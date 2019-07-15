Emily Hartridge's boyfriend Jake Hazell posts emotional video following TV presenter's tragic death Emily's boyfriend Jake has opened up about the tragic loss on Instagram

Fans were devastated to learn that TV presenter and YouTuber Emily Hartridge tragically passed away aged 35 in a scooter accident last week. The star's boyfriend, Jake Hazell, has now broken his silence on Instagram, and has posted an emotional video after fans expressed concern for his wellbeing following the terrible news. The gym owner, who describes himself as a 'recovered addict', fought back tears as he thanked people for their support, saying: "I've had so many messages from people wanting to check my wellbeing. For all of those who care about my recovery, I'm fine. I just wanted to say thank you for all of the nice messages."

Emily died in a scooter accident

He continued: "I know Emily… Emily was the person who encouraged me to talk about how I was feeling so I wanted to put a video out here because it seemed the easiest way to say thank you and let you know I'm okay. Emily has three amazing sisters and two amazing parents… and they've been fantastic. I just wanted to say thank you for all of the nice messages I've received and I wanted to let people know that I'm fine. I love you all and I love Emily and I really appreciate all of the support, thank you."

Jake thanked their friends for their support

His followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Sending so much love to you and your friends and Emily's family. We had the briefest contact with Emily over the years, and her stories and her journey through fitness (in both body and mind) kept us entertained and inspired every day. Thousands of people all here for you. Take care of yourself and hold people tightly." Another person added: "Sending all our love. Stay strong my friend. Here for you." Jake previously paid a loving tribute to Emily on Instagram a month before her death, saying: "Emily you are THE most down to earth, inspiring, and beautiful person, inside and out that I’ve ever met… I can't wait to become your next flatmate, get ready for that loo seat being left up ALL THE TIME - love you. I had got used to going through the ups and downs of life on my own, and was pretty much ready to continue to do that for good. What a nice change it’s been having someone to share it all with."

Emily passed away on Friday 12 July after being involved in a fatal collision in Wandsworth. According to the Metropolitan Police, she received serious injuries while riding an electric scooter, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police are currently appealing for witnesses to the incident.