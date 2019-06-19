'Much loved' BBC presenter Helen Legh dies aged 44 Helen is well known in the Milton Keynes area

BBC radio presenter Helen Legh has passed away at the age of 44, it has been confirmed. Helen, who is well known in the Milton Keynes area, died at Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes on Tuesday afternoon. This comes four years after she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Her husband, Paul Green, took to her Twitter account to share the sad news, tweeting: "Hello, this is Paul, Helen’s husband. I'm sorry to tell you Helen passed away at Willen Hospice yesterday afternoon. She's been peacefully asleep for much of the last 10 days or so, and wasn’t in pain."

1/3 Hello, this is Paul, Helen’s husband.



I’m sorry to tell you Helen passed away at Willen Hospice yesterday afternoon.



She’s been peacefully asleep for much of the last 10 days or so, and wasn’t in pain.



Her last afternoon was with her family and some of her many friends pic.twitter.com/B0HqnxYycr — Helen (@Helencakefiend) June 19, 2019

"Her last afternoon was with her family and some of her many friends," he added. "We listened to A-ha, chatted and laughed. Exactly as Helen would have wanted it. Don’t be sad. Helen would want you to celebrate her life and how AMAZING she was. I'll announce her funeral details here when they've been arranged." Helen presented breakfast on Horizon and BBC Three Counties Radio, and in the last few years, a weekly show on MKFM. She has also worked for Virgin Radio, The Wireless and did breakfast on Mercia FM.

In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2019

BBC Three Counties Radio also released a statement on Wednesday, saying: "It is with great sadness we inform you that Helen Legh passed away at Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes yesterday afternoon. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. She was truly loved by everyone she worked with at BBC Three Counties Radio." Laura Moss, managing editor of the station, told the BBC: "Helen was a wonderful, compassionate and inspiring woman. A warm and experienced broadcaster, she was a much-loved colleague to us all. I shall treasure my fond memories of working with her and, of course, the copious cups of tea and cake we shared."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.