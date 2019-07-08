Adam Sandler pays heartbreaking tribute to onscreen son Cameron Boyce Cameron played Adam's son in Grown Ups

Adam Sandler has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his onscreen son, Cameron Boyce, who tragically passed away in early July. He was just 20. Posting a photo of the actor, who starred in Grown Ups with Adam, the 50 First Dates actor wrote: "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

Adam paid tribute to Cameron on Instagram

The star's family confirmed that Cameron had passed away after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to a medical condition. In a statement, they said: "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Cameron shot to fame at the age of nine when he appeared in Mirrors, before he became known for playing Luke Ross on the Disney channel show Jessie, which then went on to him playing the part of Carlos de Vil in Descendants, the TV movie series that follows the lives of the children of the Disney villains. A Disney Channel spokesman paid tribute to him, saying: " He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."