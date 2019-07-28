Tess Daly makes rare appearance with husband Vernon – find out the special reason why A cause worth dressing up for!

On Saturday, Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly shared a rare photo of her and husband Vernon Kay attending a star-studded event in Cap d'Antibes on Wednesday – and it was for a brilliant cause, as she explained in her Instagram post.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003 and had their first child in 2004

In the picture, Tess looked radiant wearing a dusky pink off-the-shoulder dress with strappy silver heels while her husband looked dapper in a white open-necked shirt and matching crisp white trousers. The TV presenter captioned the snap: "What a night that was... at the first @ejaf Midsummer party charity event hosted by @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish. An incredible $6 million was raised on the night to support HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment across the globe. @davebenett #ejafmidsummer #eltonjohnaidsfoundation."

Her followers were quick to praise her outfit, commenting: "Wow stunning Tess [two heart-eye emojis] and "Tess you look stunning in that beautiful dress xx," while others appreciated the joint effort, adding: "You both look gorgeous!" and "looking fab you two". Tess's Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman simply posted four hearts in response.

The couple showed up to support Elton John's latest fundraising event

Other guests at the star-studded event included Chris Martin from Coldplay and Taran Egerton, who played Elton in the recent biopic Rocketman. It was the Elton John Foundation's first fundraiser in the South of France, as opposed to New York or Los Angeles, but it seems like it might not be the last, with that $6million fundraising total coming from a mix of donations and auction items, which included a Bentley, tickets to Elton's world tour, and props from Rocketman, including a signed piano. The money will go toward a program to give young men in Kenya self-test HIV kits.

It's not clear whether Tess and Vernon were the lucky winners of any Elton swag, but they clearly support the cause. The couple, who have been married since 2003, share two children: daughters Phoebe, 14, and ten-year-old Amber, and made the trip to France from their Buckinghamshire home.

