Tess Daly wows in berry mini-dress at Elton John's midsummer party in Antibes The perfect summer party dress

Tess Daly brought the fruity summer vibes to the south of France on Wednesday evening in a gorgeous berry mini-dress. The stunning Strictly host attended Elton John and David Furnish's Midsummer Party, held in glamorous Antibes alongside her presenter husband Vernon Kay. The event was raising funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation and was packed with the couple's famous pals, including Joan Collins and Taron Egerton. Tess and Vernon made a stylish pair as they posed for photographers – Tess wowing in her magenta lace frock with an asymmetrical neckline and Vernon in an all-white outfit.

Tess teamed her elegant evening dress with some sparkling silver sandals and went for a relaxed beauty look, wearing her blonde hair in a wavy down style. We love how her dress has one long sleeve, with the lace falling over her fingers – so cool.

MORE: Taron Egerton's girlfriend just wore a £67.50 Karen Millen dress to Elton John's annual summer ball

We've seen a lot of Tess and Vernon on the social scene recently. The loved-up pair, who are parents to two children, Phoebe and Amber, are clearly making the most of their downtime before the next series of Strictly starts in September. The couple looked smitten with each other at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, with Tess turning heads in a chic dress by Reiss. The pastel pink one-shoulder dress which flared into an elegant A-line skirt and featured a pretty lace overlay.

MORE: Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds stuns in £120 red floral dress in Downing Street

Photo credit: Instagram / Vernon Kay

Tess also wowed onlookers at the recent Lion King premiere in London, stepping out in another Reiss outfit – this time a full-length patterned dress with a V-neckline. On that occasion, the star went for a straight hair look. She posted: "At last night’s Lion King LONDON premiere, 25 years after the original movie was released and this is just magnificent; what an EPIC film!!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.