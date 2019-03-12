Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec gives these Strictly stars the best surprise The Strictly couple showed their support to a good cause!

Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec made sure they were on hand to give Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly some moral support. The Strictly presenters, who are taking part in an epic Danceathon challenge for Red Nose Day, were joined by the professional dancers on Tuesday morning as they continue with their 24-hour charity appeal. Just moments before joining them on stage, Janette shared a video in which she declared: "We're here to surprise Tess and Claudia - they are doing so so well raising money for Comic Relief."

In the caption, she wrote: "We came to support our beauties @tessdaly & @claudiawinkle for @comicreliefthis morning! They are dancing 24hrs straight! Go on girls!! You can do this!! #rnddanceathon @bbcradio2." [sic] During their mini-reunion, Aljaz gave Claudia a little lift as he held her in his arms. Clearly exhausted, the professional dancer made sure the TV star didn't fall. Both Tess and Claudia pledged to practice what they preach and "Keep Dancing" in this incredible challenge, the longest ever Danceathon in Red Nose Day history.

Exclusive: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she'll never cut her famous fringe

Loading the player...

"I have never been to the gym. I went once, had a glass of water, pivoted and left. I don't like sweating," Claudia previously shared on This Morning. "I am 47, it's over. Me doing the salsa would be repellent. The Mama Mia cast and Jamie Oliver are all coming in." However, during a previous chat with HELLO!, the presenter revealed her fitness levels are down to one particular class - spin! "I discovered spin, I quite like that but I only go once every month," she continued. "I feel amazing when I go to spin. But I nap a lot, I sleep most of the time. If I can get two in [naps] then it's a magical day."

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share update on baby plans

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.