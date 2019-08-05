Duncan James mourns sad death of beloved dog Jacque This is so sad

Duncan James announced some sad news on Monday, revealing on Twitter that his beloved family dog Jacque had passed away. The former Hollyoaks actor shared a picture of Jacque at the vets, and wrote in the caption: "Our beloved family dog Jacque (Jack) was sadly put to sleep today. @flitwicker was the best mummy ever to him and is very sad, but his health deteriorated due to his diabetes and blindness. May he RIP. Love you Jack." Jacque lived with Duncan's mum Fiona, who had set up a Go Fund Me Page to try and raise money for an operation for his eyesight.

Duncan James' family dog Jacque passed away

After he shared the sad news, many od Duncan's followers were quick to send their support, with former EastEnders star Rita Simons writing: "Sending love," while a fan wrote: "Big hugs to you and your mum." A third added: "Aww, sorry to hear that, dogs are like a member of the family and it's heartbreaking to lose one. Thinking of you both. You did your upmost best for Jack."

The Blue singer shared Jacque with his mum

Duncan is extremely close to his family, and regularly shares pictures of his mum on his social media accounts. Earlier in the year, the pair spent some quality time together during a holiday to Tenerife and the dad-of-one posted a lovely photo of them together during the trip. In the caption, he wrote: "Back to the UK after spending some quality time away in Tenerife with my mum @flitwicker ! We went on bike rides, explored the island and ate in some lovely places. Would defo go back to #tenerife again as we had a lovely time #familytime."

The star is also a doting dad to 11-year-old daughter Tianie-Finn. The Blue singer previously opened up about his little girl to HELLO!, saying: "She's the apple of my eye. She's absolutely beautiful – and a right little daddy's girl at the minute. She's one of those children who will just sit there and absorb everything. She's really good at ballet already." The star added that he has remained on good terms with Tianie's mum Claire. He said: "We've got a really good friendship and we work really hard at it. Claire's part of my family now. Tianie knows her mummy and daddy love her very much and that's the most important thing."

