Loose Women reveal 11th Strictly Come Dancing contestant Exciting!

Strictly Come Dancing have confirmed the eleventh celebrity who will be taking part in the BBC One dance show – and we can't wait! On Monday's Loose Women, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was revealed as the latest sign-up on the programme. They said: They had given some clues earlier in the show, including two adorable kittens who were brought out; Jamie is the founder of confectionary business, Candy Kittens . Viewers had guessed who it would be, including Joe Swash, Janet Street-Porter and Jeff Brazier. The reality TV star revealed that he had to keep it a secret for a few weeks, and wasn't even able to tell his mum, but that he couldn't wait to get stuck in. On taking part in Strictly, Jamie said: "I am beyond thrilled to be asked to be on Strictly, the only person potentially more thrilled is my mother. I have finally become the son she hoped for!"

On Monday, Strictly announced that World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley would be joining, along with American star Michelle Visage. They are joining many other well-known faces, with Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced. The celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor in September, all hoping to be the one to lift the Glitterball trophy.

The 17th series of the award-winning entertainment show will return in the autumn on BBC One putting the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights. Fans of the popular show can expect a few new changes to the series this year. It was recently announced that Motsi Mabuse had been picked to replace long-running judge Darcey Bussell, while professional dancer Nancy Xu will be joining the dance crew.

After Pasha Kovalev announced that 2018 would be his last year performing on Strictly Come Dancing, fans are already anticipating the celebrity pairings. Neil Jones may be teamed up with a celeb partner for the first time this year, and previously told HELLO! he would love to have one, but the BBC decides which dancer will have a partner depending on the celebrities involved in the series, and their chemistry with the dancers.

