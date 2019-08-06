Fern Britton reveals why she hasn't seen much of her husband Phil Vickery in the past year They will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary next year

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton has given a candid account of her marriage to celebrity chef, Phil Vickery, ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary next year. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, the 62-year-old had nothing but nice things to say about her "best friend". She shared: "He is an incredible man and he does make me laugh a lot. He has always been my best friend and he always says I'm his best friend, too, which is amazing."

However, due to her work commitment with the Calendar Girls, it has meant Fern and Phil haven't been able to spend much time together in the past year. "We haven't seen much of each other in the past year, as I have been on tour with Calendar Girls and he has been filming, but our solid base is absolutely there," explained the TV star, who shares 18-year-old daughter Winnie with her husband. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

In the interview, the mum-of-four went on to confess how happy she is embracing the kind of life she had before having children. "I talk to a lot of my friends who are in their 50s and early 60s, and we’re all feeling the same. The children are getting sorted and we can stop being quite so responsible as adults," she revealed, adding: "We have to be responsible to an extent, but we can go back to who we were at the beginning, before we did all the responsible things we needed to do. It’s re-powering. We're re-powering."

Following her departure from ITV's This Morning in 2009, Fern effortlessly transitioned into a best-selling author. She also juggles her writing with TV and radio presenting as well as charity work. In 2018, Fern was asked by HELLO! about her achievements, to which, she replied: "I don't make a fuss about things. Sometimes people say, 'Oh, I am so stressed.' And I think they say that because they are thinking about being stressed. Just pull your finger out and do what needs doing, take it hour by hour and it will be alright."

