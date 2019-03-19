Fern Britton reveals the difficulty in her family life with Phil Vickery Fern is the doting mum to four children

Fern Britton has given an honest glimpse into her family life, admitting that there is one major difficulty that they face on a daily basis. The This Morning host shares three children - twins Harry and Jack, and daughter Grace - with her ex-husband, Clive Jones, and daughter Winnie with husband Phil Vickery, and Fern is constantly worrying about keeping both dads happy. Talking to Prima magazine, she said: "It's very difficult as the mum when you're trying to keep two dads happy. From one side you get, 'What do you mean they've gone off in the car?' and the other one's going 'What do you mean she had a party while I was away for the night?'" The TV presenter added: "It's difficult. But then I remind myself that both dads are very good and the kids are lucky to have two of them."

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery got married in 2000

Fern and Phil have been married for 19 years, and the pair met on This Morning. Recalling their romance to Telegraph, Fern said: "The boys were four; Grace hadn’t even started toddling. I remember thinking at the time that nobody was going to take on a 40-something woman with three kids. Then, one day at work, someone said 'Phil Vickery fancies you.' And I went 'Remind me – which one is he?' Eventually, I kidnapped him, put him and his dirty washing – he was single at the time – in my car and drove him home. The next day, he baked me his irresistible gooseberry crumble."

While the mum-of-four wasn’t sure that Phil would want to commit, she couldn’t have been more wrong. He told her: "Well, it's a recipe isn’t it? just add water: instant family. if I want you, and I do, I get the rest." On her relationship with the TV chef, Fern gushed: "He is my life's great love, a really amazing husband, partner, friend." On having her fourth child Winnie – now 17 – with Phil, Fern added: "Phil and I like to say we went late night shopping and got in just before the doors closed."

