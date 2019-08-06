Una Healy's ex-husband Ben Foden sparks rumours he's secretly remarried Are congratulations in order?

Una Healy's ex-husband Ben Foden has sparked speculation that he has secretly remarried. Over the weekend, the rugby player was pictured getting cosy with a blonde woman, who The Sun have named as New Yorker Jackie Belanoff Smith. It appeared as if the couple made things official as they posed for Instagram photos - which have since been deleted - on a lavish yacht. One of the pictures showed them standing opposite each other with a man who appeared to be an officiator standing between them, holding a piece of paper. HELLO! has contacted a representative for Ben for comment.

Ben Foden has sparked rumours that he has secretly married again

Ben, 34, then added another snap of the pair walking along the pier, and he wrote: "Yesterday was a pretty special day." He followed the post up with another photo from the day, and added the words: "Found a good one." Whether the couple have married or not, Ben has certainly made his relationship with the pretty blonde social media official. It comes one year after the sports star parted ways from The Saturdays singer Una.

READ: Ben Foden reveals he 'will always love ex-wife Una Healy' after cheating scandal

In April, during an emotional segment on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Ben touched upon his split from his ex-wife. The rugby star, who has since relocated to New York for work, admitted his "life is a mess" after confirming he committed adultery. "My life's a bit of a mess. I'll always love Una. She's my first love and the mother of my kids," he shared on the army task show. "I never meant to hurt her in the way I did." Ben added: "I think it's quite appropriate to do a course like this to put some perspective on everything."

Ben was previously married to Una Healy

The former couple parted ways in July 2018 after six years of marriage. They share seven-year-old daughter Aoife and four-year-old son Tadhg together. "At the same time, it wasn't the only reason for our divorce to go through," Ben told the Guardian in February. "It's not ideal, but we're very amicable. We're getting through it, we're not the first people in the world to get divorced. We've got two little kids we adore."

MORE: Ben Foden confirms he cheated on wife Una Healy in tell-all interview

A short while after the break-up, Una opened up to HELLO! and revealed she was focusing on her children. "I'm so lucky to have them," the mum-of-two shared. "I never feel lonely or alone. They're lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They're my priority." She added: "My life has been turned upside down and I'm trying to figure it out. I'm taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children." Pop star Una, 37, has since found love with Irish hurler David Breen.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.