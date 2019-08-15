Eva Longoria surprises fans with new revelation This is seriously impressive!

Eva Longoria is one talented woman! The Hollywood star is not only an incredible actress, but she has recently revealed herself to be rather good at languages too. On Tuesday, the star shared a video of herself while in France to promote her new movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold. In the footage – which was posted on Instagram – the star spoke in French, and even wrote her caption in French too. It translated to: "Good morning my French family! Go watch the movie Dora tomorrow, August 14th. Kisses." Eva's followers were seriously impressed with her skills, with one writing: "Why haven't we heard you speak excellent French before?!" to which the modest actress responded: "I need to practice!" Another user commented: "Your French is perfect we all love you," while a third added: "You speak perfect French."

It's been a busy time for Eva, who has been promoting her new film. The actress plays the role of Dora's mum, and was more than happy to star in the family movie due to her own personal connection with the franchise. Talking to Fox News, she said: "Dora has always been in my zeitgeist. I've always had my life with this icon, and wonderful representative of our culture. She was ahead of her time, doing a cultural exchange by teaching little Spanish words, and in other parts of the world she would teach English." She added: "I didn't even realise she was globally famous until it was announced I was doing the movie, and my friends from all over the world were calling. I realised how important she was in so many people's childhoods."

While Eva is focusing on being a mum to her one-year-old son Santi when she isn't busy working, the star has revealed that she wouldn't rule out a Desperate Housewives reunion – in fact, she would do it in a heartbeat! She told Fox News: "It would take nothing. I love Gabby Solis, I miss Gabby Solis. I miss Wisteria Lane.. I always said I'd be the first to sign onto a reboot."

Eva has remained close to her co-stars, and has stood by her co-star Felicity Huffman following the college scandal case. She told Entertainment Tonight in July: "I think she has a heart that is bigger than the sun and that's the Felicity I know and that's the woman I choose to support and love. She was humbled by what happened and I think she did handle it with as much grace as she could in that situation."

