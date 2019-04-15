Harper Beckham is all grown up as she dotes on Eva Longoria's baby son Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria are the best of friends too!

Victoria Beckham has been having a wonderful few days out in LA with her daughter Harper and her best friend Eva Longoria. And on Sunday, they had fun at Eva's Easter party – complete with confetti eggs, bunny rabbits and one very cute baby Santi. Fashion designer Victoria shared a number of photos from the event, including an adorable picture of Harper doting on Eva's son. "Kisses for Santi. Harper loves him so much," she captioned the image. Santi is Eva's only child with husband José Antonio Bastón, and the pair welcomed him in June 2018. The little boy regularly features on his mum's social media account.

Harper Beckham and baby Santi

Harper is certainly having a lovely time in LA. In another picture from the party, the little girl is seen standing back-to-back with her godmother Eva. Victoria posted the picture on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Almost as tall as @evalongoria and proud!" In the image, Harper was wearing small heels, which she has been known to do for special occasions. The mini fashionista looked extra cute dressed in a white summer dress and matching bow in her hair. Victoria even let her daughter throw confetti all over her while outside, much to Harper's delight!

Harper and her godmother Eva Longoria

The entire Beckham family are out in LA at the moment – somewhere they tend to spend the majority of the school holidays. On Saturday, David Beckham took Harper to Legoland California, where they posed for photos alongside a lego version of the Queen, as well as five statues who David referred to as the Spice Girls.

Harper had fun with Victoria Beckham at the party

The former footballer noted their resemblance to the girl band, but later shared a new photo on his Instagram Story confirming that he had made a mistake. He wrote: "Actually thought it was the Spice Girls but apparently not." David also posted a fun photo of Harper pretending to be asleep behind a mock prison cell. At the end of the trip, the doting dad shared a photo of Harper looking tired, and wrote: "I think I either bored Harper to sleep or we just had the busiest and best day ever."

