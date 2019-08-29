It's been revealed that Paul Hollywood earns a whopping nine times more than his Bake Off co-stars That's a lot of money!

The earnings of celebrity chef Paul Hollywood have been revealed and you're going to want to sit down for this one – because his salary soars above those of his Bake Off co-stars, last year alone the silver-haired chef earned a colossal £9.1million! The 53-year-old made nine times more than Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Sani Toksvig and it's all down to a whopping pay rise he received in 2018.

Noel, 46, is said to bring in around £813,000 a year and Sandi, 61, made approximately £177,000 in 2018 (Prue's firm has not filed any company accounts, so her exact earnings are unknown). We imagine Paul and his co-stars are going to be in for some awkward chats in the break room!

Earnings aside, it certainly hasn't been an easy year for Paul. He split from his 24-year-old girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam earlier in August and their breakup has been anything but private. The pair first met in 2017, when Summer worked at the pub that Paul wanted to hire out for his wife Alex's birthday. However, in August it was revealed that Summer and Paul had split after he asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would prevent her from speaking about their relationship.

In light of all the negative press surrounding Paul, his Bake Off co-stars decided to speak out in his defence. Noel sung Paul's praises, saying: "He's a lovely man. If you were in trouble you could pick up the phone to him and he would be there in five minutes flat," while Sandi told the Radio Times that: "He's a giggler! People don't know that about him."

As for Paul, well he's currently busy sharing snaps of his adorable Rottweiler on Instagram, and we can't complain about that!

