Paul Hollywood made all of the bakers cry after tricky challenge on GBBO

Paul Hollywood has admitted that he has "hardened up" in the new series of The Great British Bake Off, which airs on Tuesday night. The judge of the hugely popular show revealed that there was a particular technical challenge which saw all of the bakers in tears, and told the Mirror: "There were times when there was a bit of a disaster on one of the technicals. I walked in and saw it and sort of had a go at them, which caused a little bit of emotion. Yes I made them cry. They’re more pack animals now. Upset one and they all get upset."

Paul said he made this year's contestants cry

He continued: "I think I hardened up a little bit this year actually. When they’re younger, they need to start somewhere and sometimes they don’t listen. A couple of them didn’t listen and I went over and taught the point again and again and again and again, and they still didn’t get it."

This is the youngest cast of GBBO in the show's history

However, Sandi Toksvig revealed that she was on hand to cheer up the competitors with her co-presenter, Noel Fielding. She said: "There's a lot more work Noel and I do in the tent that doesn’t make the edit, where we’re going in and keeping everybody cheerful. We did a lot of therapy this year." The Bake Off contestants are the youngest group in the show's history, and including a 20-year-old part-time waiter, a 20-year-old student, and a 24-year-old fashion designer. At 56, HGV driver Phil is the oldest contestant out of the bunch! Fans are delighted that the show is nearly back on our screens, as one person tweeted: "Looking forward to it!" Another added: "Any chance you can delay? Moving house today and don't get Sky put in until Saturday. Cheers."

