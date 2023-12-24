Great British Bake Off stars' stunning homes: From Paul Hollywood to Alison Hammond

We can never get enough of The Great British Bake Off, and the show is set to return to our screens for its annual Christmas special with six of our favourite bakers from series past. The popular Channel 4 series is filmed in Berkshire, but where do the judges and presenters retreat to when the cameras stop rolling?

Paul Hollywood has shared several glimpses inside his impressive country kitchen while presenter Noel Fielding isn't shy about showing off his super-sweet balcony. Meanwhile, Prue Leith has a home just as glamorous as herself, and new presenter Alison Hammond always thrills her fans with glimpses inside her stylish property. Take a full tour below...

Prue Leith © Instagram In December 2020, judge Prue sold her former Cotswolds home for £10million and moved into her first house with her husband John Playfair. The kitchen, from Omega kitchens, is decorated with a canary yellow island with a cream quartz worktop, and matching cream cupboards. Lemon-print window blinds and a vase of yellow flowers offset the vivid island.

Prue's living room © Instagram Prue shared a photo from a cream leather armchair in the living room. The room is decorated with rust orange coloured walls, and grey flooring with a multicoloured striped rug, and an abstract piece of artwork seen leaning against one wall.

Paul Hollywood's home © Instagram Paul previously lived in a Grade I-listed home in Kent, which he listed for sale in 2016. Giving a peek inside the kitchen on Instagram, Paul showcased the traditional décor, with wooden beams and open shelving displaying mugs and teacups. The Bake Off judge moved into another Grade II-listed mansion – located just a few miles away from his previous home in Kent – and it's set in over 10 acres of land, perfect for growing his own produce.

Paul's garden © Instagram Paul recently made the most of the sunny weather by cooking flatbread in the wood-fire oven in his garden. It is placed on the patio with plant beds behind in the background.

Inside Noel Fielding's home © Instagram Noel lives in north London with his girlfriend Lliana Bird and their children, in a property that appears to have its own balcony with views over a nearby park. The couple have put a bright pink table and chairs outside where they can enjoy breakfast together.

Noel's kitchen © Instagram The comedian gave a rare look inside his home with this photo showing some of his artwork resting on a vibrant orange glossy worktop. Noel has the same bright orange splashbacks, while the rest of his kitchen is white.

Alison's personality-filled property © ITV Alison is the latest addition to the Bake Off family after having previously starred on This Morning and it was on the popular ITV daytime show that she gave a small guided tour of her property. Alison lives in Birmingham and the star's house matches her personality with her kitchen featuring a lightbox reading: "Ali's Bar Open", a pineapple ornament, a framed photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and an array of pineapple pictures for her cocktail masterclass.

