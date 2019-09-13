S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole makes an emotional exit from First Dates Hotel S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole left the Channel 4 show in tears

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole hasn’t had an easy ride on First Dates Hotel. The 42-year-old decided to appear on the show because he wanted to find true love, but was reduced to tears when he ended up leaving the show a single man – despite getting close to music lover Anna, who shared his love of music and grew up performing.

When Paul told Anna that he was from the famous 90's band, he was coy, saying: "I don’t tend to bring up on a date that I have been in a pop group. It's not the thing I want to shout about." Paul also addressed his departure from the band, adding: "I did leave before the end. I was feeling I was losing myself and I wasn't very happy at all."

Sorry (not sorry) for getting this pop ANTHEM stuck in your head for the next week 🙌 #FirstDatesHotel pic.twitter.com/LBNK1t9dv1 — First Dates ❤️ (@FirstDates) September 12, 2019

Paul flexed his musical muscles on the show

The ex-popstar even spoke about his relationship with bandmate Hannah Spearritt, but said that all was not as it seemed. "I was seeing a member of the pop group – Hannah – there was nothing natural about it. Lovely person, but not at all did I think it was going to lead to…" Paul trails off, before adding in a voiceover: "If you're being controlled to the point your girlfriend is being chosen for you, you're going to quit. And I did."

Paul and his S Club 7 bandmates

It was an emotional departure for Paul after speaking so frankly about how he had struggled with fame, and although Anna promised Paul that she'd keep in touch, her intentions were completely platonic.

Anna explained: "I feel like we have so much in common. I had a really lovely time. But I do think it would be good if you were more confident, I think you’re a lovely person and the industry has beaten you around a bit. You were apologising for yourself when you hadn’t even done anything." Paul is then seen tearing up in front of the camera.

