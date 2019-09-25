Jessica Simpson reveals incredible weight loss Famous stars such as January Jones congratulated the singer

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her phenomenal 100lb weight loss, and the new mum looks absolutely incredible. Jessica shared the exciting news on Instagram and beneath a chic photo of herself dressed head-to-toe in black, the doting mother-of-three added the caption: "6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

Many famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Jessica. January Jones wrote: "Wowza lady, you look [bomb emoji]," and author Katrina Scott added: "So proud of you!" Needless to say, Jessica's fans were also thrilled to hear that the With You singer was doing so well. One told the 39-year-old: "You always look so beautiful, but especially today. You are an absolute inspiration to all of us." Another gushed: "You are amazing and gorgeous and such an inspiration!"

Jessica looks incredible in the snap shared to Instagram

Jessica gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae in May and the star first announced that she was expecting a third child with her former NFL player husband Eric Johnson in September 2018. The Dukes of Hazzard star and Eric, 40, also share daughter Maxwell, seven and son Ace, six.

Jessica and Birdie during the summer

Jessica has spent practically her entire life in showbiz. After signing her first record deal with Columbia Records at age 16 she enjoyed success with hit singles I Wanna Love You Forever and Sweet Kisses. By 2001 the Hollywood starlet had released her second album Irresistible and in 2003 she dropped a third album, In This Skin, which sold seven million copies. After marrying fellow singer Nick Lachey in 2002 the pair starred in MTV's Newlywed: Nick and Jessica, a cult-hit show that followed their lives as newlyweds. By 2005 Jessica was starring in blockbuster films such as The Dukes of Hazzard and the rest, as they say, is history.

