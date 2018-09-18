Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are expecting their third child - find out the gender Such lovely news for the family!

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson! The couple have confirmed they are expecting their third child together, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram to share a picture of her two children - six-year-old daughter Drew and five-year-old son Ace - the expectant mother wrote: "Surprise". She added another snap of her kids holding pink gender-reveal balloons, and said: "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are having another baby

The baby news may come as surprise to some fans as Jessica previously told Ellen DeGeneres that she didn't want to have any more children with her husband. Last year, she explained: "I'm not pregnant… We had an IUD. Nothing's going to get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children. I'm not having a third." She also revealed to Ryan Seacrest: "Oh, we're done. I say we're done. I don't want to accidentally get pregnant one day and then that poor kid feels like it wasn't meant to be or something. We've got the girl and the boy."

Meanwhile, in July, Jessica celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with NFL player Eric. They started dating in May 2010 and announced their engagement in November that year. The star, who was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2005, has previously opened up about her marriage with Eric. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told Today's Matt Lauer. "I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high." Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

