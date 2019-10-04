Son and granddaughter of iconic Bond star Roger Moore reveal their inspiring idea to honour his memory Roger Moore passed away in 2017

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine, Geoffrey and Ambra Moore share memories of their father and grandfather, the iconic Bond star, Sir Roger Moore, as they announce an inspiring idea in his honour.

"He was the most wonderful man, always making a joke with a twinkle in his eye," says 20-year-old Ambra who reveals how she was a personal runner for Daniel Craig on the 2015 Bond film Spectre. "I was on set as a general runner but all my errands revolved around Daniel," she says. "He didn't know I was Roger Moore's granddaughter. He is such a charming man – and a terrific actor."

Asked if she'd like to try her hand at being a Bond girl, she says, "A Bond villain would be quite nice." While Geoffrey tells HELLO!, "My father thought Daniel Craig was a great Bond. A perfect reflection of today." Father and daughter are talking exclusively to HELLO! at Geoffrey's stylish restaurant Hush in central London as they announce a fundraising project in memory of his humanitarian work for Unicef, for which the Queen awarded him a knighthood in 2003.

"He was very dedicated to Unicef and to using his good fortune for good causes," says Geoffrey, 53, who has co-written a song, U.N.I. (You & I), to raise funds and awareness for the charity, for which his father was goodwill ambassador for 26 years. "That's why this song is important: it helps to keep his memory and his legacy alive."

It was Ambra's idea to involve the lip-syncing skills of more than 50 celebrities on the video she has co-produced with her father; they include Liam Neeson, Joanna Lumley, Rupert Everett, David Walliams, Natalie Dormer, Dame Joan Collins and Sir Michael Caine – all close friends of the legendary star, who also makes a cameo appearance, in what were his last ever filmed sequences.

Visit uni-song.com to stream the video and download the single. For each £1 song purchased, 30p will be donated to Unicef.