Exclusive: Binky Felstead reveals she has found love again - meet her new boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton The couple spoke exclusively to HELLO!

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot in HELLO!, out on Monday, Binky Felstead has revealed that she has found love again. "I hoped I'd meet somebody," the former Made In Chelsea star and mum of India, two, tells HELLO!, as she proudly introduces us to the new man in her life, London-born businessman Max Fredrik Darnton. "I just didn't know it would be so soon, and I didn't know that this would be how I feel."

They are clearly besotted - and they reveal to HELLO! that their romance is moving at such a pace that they're already talking about buying a house together.

"Things are going so nicely, so we’ll be looking – together! - for a big house in London with a garden - for India, and so that Max to get a dog," smiles Binky, 29.

Max, 30, is Binky's first serious love since she split from India's father a year ago. They met in January at Soho Farmhouse.

"I was at the bar ordering cocktails, and Max came up to me and said, 'So, how are you, what do you do?'" recalls Binky. "And the first thing I said was, 'I'm a mum!' I was so nervous about him not knowing that I had a child, so I wanted to get it out there before he asked me any more questions, just to see if he was going to run off or not. But his reply was, 'Ok… And?' That was so nice and put me really at ease right away."

She adds: "He also tells me when I’m wrong, and if I'm being difficult he puts me in my place. He brings the best out in me. I'm incredibly lucky to have met him."

Says Max: "We're both very different but equally as driven and ambitious. We find each other funny – not many other people do! – and it’s completely natural and chilled. I feel very lucky to have met her. We really connect. I feel settled, and it feels normal. And India is amazing – I look at them both together and it’s really sweet. They have an incredible relationship."

Binky's exciting news comes just months after she marked her daughter India's second birthday in June. For the special day, the Mummytribe founder penned an emotional tribute to her only daughter. "Today you are 2. I couldn’t be prouder of how you’re developing into the most gorgeous little human. So caring, kind, funny and also sometimes a little testing ...," she wrote on Instagram.

"You have made me grow up so much & appreciate everything I've got, you’ve taught me an awful lot... and you're only 2! So thank you for choosing me to be your mummy. I will always do whatever I can to keep you safe, happy and humble. I Love you more than words. Happy birthday my true angel child. x Ps: I’m always going to be jealous of your lips!!"

The 28-year-old appeared to spare no expense to celebrate India's big day, throwing her a huge party with plenty of balloons and a delicious-looking unicorn cake. There was also a trip to Peppa Pig World for India and her friends, with the mum-of-one sharing plenty of clips on her Instagram stories of the kids running around the park and enjoying the rides.